Packers Suddenly Have New Position Battle on Their Hands at Midseason Point
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers had plans for rookie MarShawn Lloyd to be their RB2 behind star running back Josh Jacobs this season. However, Lloyd has been battling injuries to start his NFL career, which has opened opportunities for Emanuel Wilson.
Wilson has shined this season as the backup to Jacobs, recording 221 yards on 47 carries (4.7 yards per carry) and six receptions (nine targets) for 47 yards and a touchdown through the first seven weeks.
However, the 25-year-old Wilson surprisingly took a backseat to Chris Brooks in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Bill Huber, Brooks (17) played more offensive snaps than Wilson (12).
Brooks took advantage of those five additional snaps as he produced 16 yards on four carries, including a run late in the fourth quarter to set up a game-winning field goal for kicker Brandon McManus. The second-year running back could’ve scored his first career touchdown but made the smart play to get down before crossing the goal line.
After Sunday’s game, the 24-year-old running back was asked what was going through his mind when the Jags tried to let him score.
“Just don’t score. That’s the only thing going through my mind … it’s always a pleasure to get the win first and then do whatever I can to help the team,” Brooks said (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).
Packers fans were pleased with Brooks’ answer and made it a point to highlight him as a team player in that spot. Even though he didn’t score against the Jaguars, it will be interesting to see if Brooks gets more playing time.
Wilson didn’t have much success on Sunday with five yards on four carries, but has still done a solid job behind Jacobs. This isn’t a highly contested position battle yet, but another smart play by Brooks could make it a conversation.
