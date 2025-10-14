Packers Suddenly Have New DT Trade Target to Consider Before Deadline

The Green Bay Packers have climbed their way back to the top of the NFC North, and the goal over the next 12 games is to find a way to stay there and fuel a long playoff run. The Packers have done a great job of cementing themselves as contenders with a strong defense and an offense that has just enough playmakers to put points on the board, but they may need another piece to put it all together ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.

An area of concern is the defensive line. Devonte Wyatt's performance has leaped in his fourth year, but a knee injury has exposed the need for depth in the trenches. With just $11.8 million in cap space (h/t Over The Cap) and a possible reluctance to deal more draft picks after making a blockbuster deal for Micah Parsons, a deal for top-tier options such as Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans or Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets is more realistic in an EA Sports Madden NFL franchise mode.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other, more attainable options. The Arizona Cardinals are circling the drain after a 2-4 start, and if their losing continues up to the deadline, it could give the Packers the perfect opportunity to acquire veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to improve their depth in the trenches.

Packers Must Target DL Calais Campbell if Cardinals Make Him Available

Campbell has embarked on an 18-year career in the NFL as a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro (including a first team selection in 2017), and a former Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner. But the one thing that has eluded him is a championship ring. He spent his first nine years as a second-round pick by the Cardinals and went to the Super Bowl in his rookie season, but he hasn’t been back since and has been chasing a title since leaving after the 2016 season.

Now 39 years old, the latest try at a title hasn’t gone well. The Cardinals have lost four straight games since starting the season 2-0, and quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a Lisfranc injury. When playing for the Dolphins last year, Miami released Campbell to give him a shot at latching on with a contender, and the same thing could happen this year if Arizona drops a couple more games and opts to deal him at the deadline.

If Campbell becomes available, the Packers should listen. Campbell isn’t the game wrecker he was earlier in his career, but he can be a solid depth piece for a championship contender. This has become a need after Wyatt’s injury, as Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, and Nazir Stackhouse have tried to fill the void. While sixth-round pick Warren Brinson had one of the best games of his career with a pair of pressures in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the group could benefit from some veteran leadership.

There’s also the fact that Campbell is playing well at the moment. According to Pro Football Focus, his 74.7 overall grade would be the highest on the Packers if he were traded, and he’s still getting it done with 16 total pressures and 10 run stops early in the season.

With a $6 million cap hit, the Packers can fit Campbell onto the roster and may not have to give up much due to his age. Adding another quality player to the trenches would be a solid decision going forward, and Campbell could be a player who becomes more available in the coming weeks.

