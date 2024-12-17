Packers' Studs and Duds from Sunday Night Football Win Over Seahawks
Packers Studs: Packers’ Pass Rush
The Packers’ defense becomes a completely different unit when they can generate consistent pressure on the quarterback (which defense doesn't?). A strong pass rush shifts their entire game plan, masking weaknesses in coverage from their cornerbacks and linebackers and disrupting the opposing offense.
Against Seattle, Green Bay’s pass rush was relentless. The Packers racked up seven sacks for 45 yards lost and hit the quarterback 12 total times. That pressure also forced two interceptions, showcasing how disruptive their front seven can be.
The best part was that the contributions came from everywhere. Six different Packers recorded sacks, including Edgerrin Cooper, Kingsley Enagbare (who had two), Rashan Gary, Brenton Cox, Devonte Wyatt, and Karl Brooks. For those keeping track, that’s one linebacker, three defensive ends, and two defensive tackles getting in on the action.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has to be thrilled. With Jaire Alexander missing another game and the cornerbacks continuing to struggle in coverage, the pass rush’s ability to disrupt Seattle’s passing attack minimized the damage that could be done. Timely pressure made all the difference.
The key now is consistency. With so much talent in their front seven, the Packers have no excuse not to generate this kind of pressure week in and week out. If this performance against the Seahawks is any indication, Green Bay’s defense may finally be turning a corner—just in time for the playoff push. Unfortunately, they're not going to get to play an offensive line of Seattle's caliber every week, so they must be ready to bring it.