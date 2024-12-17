Packers' Studs and Duds from Sunday Night Football Win Over Seahawks
Packers Dud: Second-Half Offense
The Packers’ offense started hot, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions and racking up 20 points in the first half to take a 20-3 lead into halftime. But the momentum fizzled after the break.
Green Bay sputtered in the third quarter, beginning with a three-and-out on their first possession of the half. What followed wasn’t much better: a field goal, another three-and-out, a lost fumble that led to a Seahawks touchdown, yet another three-and-out, and finally, a turnover on downs.
Despite scoring 30 points, this uneven second-half performance is something the Packers must address. Sustaining offensive rhythm will be critical if Green Bay wants to contend deep into the playoffs. They can’t afford extended scoring droughts or struggles to move the chains against better teams.
Packers Dud: Clock Management
Head coach Matt LaFleur’s clock management on the Packers’ final drive of the first half was another blemish, potentially costing Green Bay four points.
Starting at their own 14-yard line with 2:54 left in the half, the Packers moved to their own 38 by the two-minute warning. After the break, Josh Jacobs picked up 17 yards on two consecutive runs, and Jayden Reed added three more on a short reception, advancing the ball to Seattle’s 42.
The problem was the Packers let valuable seconds slip away, running the clock all the way down to 16 seconds during those three plays. A defensive pass interference penalty eventually moved them to the three-yard line, but with only three seconds left, they had to settle for a field goal. A more aggressive approach could’ve given them a shot at the end zone, potentially extending their halftime lead to 24-3.