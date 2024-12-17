Packers' Studs and Duds from Sunday Night Football Win Over Seahawks
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 in a Sunday Night Football showdown in front of a nationally televised audience. From the very first whistle, Green Bay dominated, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives to build a commanding 14-0 lead they would never relinquish.
Before diving into the Packers’ studs and duds from this impressive performance, it’s worth recognizing the fans. Packers supporters turned Lumen Field into a sea of green and gold, their presence impossible to ignore. "Go Pack Go" chants were clearly audible on the broadcast—a feat considering Lumen Field’s reputation as one of the loudest venues in the NFL. Seahawks fans pride themselves on being the “12th man,” but on this night, the Packers' fans gave them a run for their money (and then some).
Other than the Packers' fans, here are some more studs and duds from Green Bay's Sunday Night Football victory over Seattle.
Packers Studs: Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs
The Packers' offense was powered by the dynamic duo of Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs, who gave Green Bay a lethal one-two punch through the air and on the ground.
Love was in complete control, finishing the game 20-of-27 for 229 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. His poise and precision set the tone for the offense from the opening drive.
On the ground, Jacobs carried the load with 30 total touches. He rushed for 96 yards and added another 42 receiving yards, showcasing his versatility as a true workhorse. Together, Love and Jacobs kept Seattle’s defense off balance all night.