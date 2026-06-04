Packers still have one major weakness that must be talked about

Throughout OTAs, the attention of the Green Bay Packers fanbase has understandably been on the situation at running back. Considering the importance of Josh Jacobs and the alarming legal situation surrounding the playmaker, this is understandable, but far from the most glaring weakness the Packers should consider addressing. Green Bay's pass rush is expected to start the season without Micah Parsons, as the star edge rusher is working his way back from a torn ACL.

Without Parsons, the Packers are looking at a starting edge rushing duo of Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell, with neither option having an impressive resume. Van Ness has watched his sack numbers regress each of the past two seasons, while Sorrell isn't a reliable option either. This leaves Brenton Cox Jr. as the team's third option, with Cox only offering a lone sack in the 2025 season.

This makes it clear that without Parsons in the starting lineup, there isn't one edge rusher Green Bay can point to expected to consistently win or deliver in the game's biggest moment. While Parsons can be this option later in the season, Green Bay needs to be exploring options to bring in more viable depth capable of taking some of the pressure off Parsons.

Packers Should Continue to Search for Pass Rushing Improvements in Final Weeks of Offseason

Green Bay doesn't have to make a splashy addition, but simply look at veteran signings in free agency or an affordable trade option that brings in an established level of production. Parsons is expected to be back early in the season, and when healthy, has an argument as the league's best edge rushing option. This makes it clear that what the Packers need isn't a star, but consistent depth.

There have been consistent rumblings around Green Bay and pass rusher Josh Sweat as a potential trade target. While much of this is speculative, it does point to a general awareness from the Packer front office that it is a position of need moving deeper into the 2026 offseason.

It would be a surprise if the franchise didn't make at least one notable move at the position that takes a bit of pressure off Parsons. The Packers would be wise not to rush the star back, understanding the value of having the defender at full strength late in the 2026 season. With this in mind, Green Bay fans should keep a close eye on the front office over the summer, fully expecting the franchise to bring in at least one notable pass-rushing option.