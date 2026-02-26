Packers Could Steal Vikings' QB Trade Target From Right Underneath Them

The Green Bay Packers could use a quarterback this offseason, but not in the same way the Minnesota Vikings do.

The Packers are bracing for Malik Willis’s departure in free agency, and the search for a backup could involve a similar blueprint. Meanwhile, the Vikings watched J.J. McCarthy flounder in his first year as a starter and are desperate to find a starting quarterback for 2026.

The difference between the situations could mean that the teams might not intersect in their search for a quarterback. However, that could change with the sudden availability of Anthony Richardson.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Colts have permitted Richardson to seek a trade “given his uncertain future” with the Indianapolis Colts. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network adds that “one team to keep an eye on” is the Minnesota Vikings, as both teams have “mutual interest.”

While the Packers are good with Jordan Love as their starter, Richardson could be of intrigue, and it could be the perfect opportunity to block the Vikings as they scramble for a quarterback.

Anthony Richardson Could Give Packers Another Opportunity to Troll Vikings

Richardson could be a strong target to fill the Packers’ vacant backup quarterback position.

At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, he’s built like a Madden create-a-player, complete with a big arm. Unfortunately, his physical tools haven't translated to the field. Richardson has completed just 50.6% of his passes for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in three seasons with the Colts.

After losing his starting job to Daniel Jones last season, Richardson’s departure in Indianapolis has been a foregone conclusion, and he could come at a low price comparable to the 2025 seventh-round pick the Packers gave to the Tennessee Titans to acquire Willis just before the beginning of the 2024 season.

Willis played so well in relief of Love that he will likely fetch Green Bay a third-round compensatory pick in 2027, and that could be the spark that leads to trade talks with the Colts.

But there’s also a bonus of trolling the Vikings, who have had their eyes on Richardson for a while.

The interest dates back to the 2023 draft when the Vikings reportedly tried to trade up for Richardson. Brett Kollman of the 'Bootleg Football' YouTube page said during an appearance on The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny that Minnesota was willing “to give away the entire farm, the cat... all of it” to trade ahead of the Colts, who selected Richardson with the fourth overall pick in that draft, but couldn’t find a trade partner to make it happen.

The Vikings tipped their hand after Richardson was temporarily benched for a 2024 game against the Colts in Minneapolis. With Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell mic’d up for NFL films, he told Richardson he was “a bad dude” and that he would “play a long time in this league.”

Although Richardson would be unlikely to start, he could be a project in a “competitive environment” that O’Connell has pledged after last year’s failures.

This gives the Packers an opportunity. Adding Richardson to their QB room would fill a need without giving up much to solve it. They could also prevent O’Connell from trying to revive Richardson’s career, which could leave the Vikings going further down their list to solve their quarterback issues.

With the competitive nature of the NFC North, little things like this could have a big impact. It might give the Packers even more incentive to acquire Richardson now that he has become available.

