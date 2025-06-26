Packers Starter Rumored to Want a Bag to Stay in Green Bay

This is the portion of the offseason when things are quiet ahead of training camp. Players around the league are taking their last break before getting back in the swing of things fully for the 2025 season.

Rookies report for camp on July 18, and veterans come in on July 22. While we are a couple of weeks away, a rumor has emerged that OT Zach Tom is asking for over $25 million per season on his new deal, according to Chad Forbes.

In extension talks with #GoPackGo Zach Tom is asking for over $25M per season, per sources — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) June 25, 2025

Zach Tom Reportedly Wants Over $25 Million per Year on Extension

While this report hasn't been confirmed by other outlets yet, general manager Brian Gutekunst said that he's working on an extension for Tom.

Tom is heading into the last year of his rookie deal and emerged as one of the best tackles in the league last season for Green Bay. In 2024, he only allowed two hits and three sacks. According to PFF, he finished with an 87.5 overall grade (4th among 140 graded tackles), 82.1 pass-blocking grade (12th among 140 graded tackles), and a 90 run-blocking grade (3rd among 140 graded tackles). He even received some All-Pro votes for his stellar season.

In June, Gutekunst said, "We've had really healthy conversations with Zach about locking him up and certainly that's something we'd like to do. These things take time and they never happen very quickly. He's been a really good player for us since the time he got here, done everything right by us, so hopefully we'll get there soon."

He's started in 39 games over his Packers career and now has solidified the right side of the offensive line.

If Tom lands a deal at $25 million, he would be tied for the second-highest-paid right tackle in the league, behind Penei Sewell ($30 million), who is the top-paid RT. Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles currently makes $25 million a year, and Tom is reportedly looking to join that tier.

Even though he wants a new deal, the Wake Forest product participated in all of the offseason activities, but has made it known he wants a pay raise. It'll be interesting to see if a new deal gets done before players take the practice field.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: