Packers Starter Making Sure New Competition Doesn't Take His Job

Green Bay Packers fans know as well as anyone that this is the time of year when unheralded veterans or lesser-known draft picks can make a name for themselves and change the outlook of a franchise.

These position battles are going on in Green Bay, as well as every other city that is home to an NFL franchise, and the incumbents are feeling the pressure to perform at their best so they can hold onto their respective jobs.

While there was never expected to be a true competition between the two, veteran kicker Brandon McManus is leaving no doubt that he is the only choice for the Packers at that position.

Packers Kicker Making Sure New Competition Doesn't Take His Job

As ESPN's Packers beat reporter Rob Demovsky pointed out on Wednesday, McManus was perfect on his field goal attempts during Tuesday's portion of minicamp. His camp competition, Alex Hale, was unable to convert on a 47-yard field goal on Wednesday. These performances surely stood out to the coaching staff.

Not that there’s a kicking competition here, but Brandon McManus made every field goal yesterday, while Alex Hale made his first three today but missed wide left from 47 yards. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 11, 2025

This past season, McManus's first in Green Bay, the veteran kicker converted on 20 of his 21 field goal attempts and all 30 of his extra point attempts. McManus showed he still has plenty of range on his kicking leg during the 2024 season as he nailed all three of his attempts from 50+ yards out, including a 55-yard attempt.

With McManus showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, he should continue to have a stronghold on the position for the Packers. After holding down the kicking duties with the Denver Broncos for nine consecutive seasons, fans in Green Bay hope that 33-year-old can do the same for the Packers.

If that is how everything plays out with McManus in Green Bay, the Packers will have another weapon at their disposal to help them put points on the scoreboard even when the offense stalls out. That is something that every playoff contender needs to have in its back pocket.

