Packers Starter Leaves Green Bay for Vikings in Free Agent Signing on Friday

Free agency is off and running in the NFL and the Green Bay Packers are focused on bolstering the roster to ensure that the team takes a step forward in 2025 following a disappointing end to last season.

While the Packers are a perennial playoff team, there's still a clear gap between their roster and the best squads in the NFC. Unfortunately for Green Bay, a division rival just poached a starter who played a significant role for the Pack.

After three years in Green Bay, linebacker and special teams ace Eric Wilson is returning to the Minnesota Vikings after signing in free agency.

The #Vikings agreed to terms with veteran LB Eric Wilson, who started 12 games last year for #Packers but began his career in Minnesota. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2025

Former Packers LB Signs With Vikings in Free Agency

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Wilson signed with the Vikings on Friday. Wilson started 12 games for the Packers at linebacker last season, appearing in all 17. He notched 72 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble, though perhaps his largest contributions came on special teams.

The versatile player led the team with 23 solo tackles and nine assisted ones on the forgotten third over the last three years, so his move back to Minnesota represents a significant loss for Rich Bisaccia's group. After an underwhelming 2024 campaign even with Wilson on the field, Bisaccia will need to find a suitable replacement to keep up with opponents.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati, the 30-year-old Wilson has carved out an impressive career. He was a Viking for the first four years he was in the NFL, so this is a sort of homecoming even though he'd been a Packer. He ranked 82nd out of 189 qualified linebackers at Pro Football Focus, suggesting he's a good yet unspectacular defender.

The loss, then, is more about his special teams contributions, where he played on 73% of the snaps in 2024. Considering that the Vikings were already a better team than the Packers, they'll need to find solid players elsewhere to narrow the gap between them.

Regardless, Wilson deserves the opportunity to play where he wants, though here's hoping this move doesn't come back to bite Green Bay.

