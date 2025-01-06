Packers Star Sounds Off on Teammates After Week 18 Loss to Bears
The Green Bay Packers had a disappointing end to the 2024 regular season, being upset by the Chicago Bears 24-22. That said, over the last month, head coach Matt LaFleur has consistently told the media that he wants to see the team play mistake-free football. Clearly, that didn't happen in Week 18, which led one Packers star to speak out.
Pro Bowl safety Xavier McKinney spoke to reporters at his locker after the game. McKinney provided these words for his teammates, " “Everything. It is what it is. Same stuff every week. I think it’s the guys individually, and everybody has to look at themselves and say, ‘Ok, what do we want to do? How far do we want to take it?"
Xavier McKinney Calls the Whole Packers Team Out After Week 18 loss
McKinney's comments reflect exactly what LaFleur has been saying. Everyone on the team needs to take an inward look at themselves and figure out what they can improve on. Jordan Love has already accomplished this by not throwing an interception since Week 12,
Still, the rest of the team needs to tighten up and not make mistakes. If they are unable to do so, then they could easily be a one-and-done in the playoffs. With that being said, even if the Packers play a clean game next Sunday defeating the Eagles will be difficult.
The two teams played each other during Week 1 in Brazil with the Eagles coming out victorious 34-29. In that game, the Packers turned the ball over once, which led to a score. Nevertheless, The Eagles have improved significantly since then, so keeping the game close this time around will be more difficult.
McKinney has made the playoffs one other time in his career, in 2022, with the Giants. That team certainly didn't have as much talent as this Packers team does, so McKinney challenging his teammates to play better is totally warranted.
Hopefully, this Packer squad responds to McKinney's call to play better next week.
More Green Bay Packers News: