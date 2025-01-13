Packers Star Seemingly Wants Stud Ex-Teammate Traded to Green Bay
The Green Bay Packers season officially ended on Wild Card Weekend. That's not what they envisioned going into the dance but the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10 on Sunday.
The outlook on the 2025 offseason has started, and the Packers will be seeking to find upgrades along the roster.
Running back Josh Jacobs spoke with team reporters after the game and suggested that the roster will look different next year and he'll be recruiting some guys over. Who could be talking about? It may be EDGE Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Packers Rumors: Josh Jacobs Will Be Recruiting Players Over to GB
Jacobs said, "Our locker room is gonna be different. We got some guys due for a contract this year. We don’t know what that’s gonna look like, how that’s gonna shake up, but I know I’m gonna try to get some guys here."
During the contest against the Eagles, Crosby tweeted out, "JOSH MF JACOBS."
Jacobs and Crosby were teammates with the Raiders from 2019-2023. They built a terrific brotherhood and still are close friends.
Jacobs would love to have Crosby join him in Green Bay next season and the Packers could certainly use him. Green Bay finished with 45 team sacks, but they didn't have a player with more than 7.5 sacks on the season. There were times during the season when the Packers needed more pressure from their front four.
Getting a guy like Crosby in the fold would be huge. The 27-year-old has 59.5 career sacks, with three seasons with double-digit sacks.
The Raiders will have a new GM/HC running the show in 2025. That roster needs help and Crosby doesn't want to stick around for another rebuild. When talking about his future with Las Vegas, he said, "we'll see".
There's certainly a pathway for landing Crosby but the Packers can't be afraid to part ways with draft capital.
Green Bay also has Rich Bisaccia on the coaching staff as the assistant head coach & special teams coordinator. Bisaccia held the same positions with the Raiders from 2018-2021, leading Las Vegas to the postseason as the interim coach in 2021.
The Packers need to make some changes this offseason, and bringing in Crosby would be a big-time move that significantly improves the team.
