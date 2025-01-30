Packers Star Seemingly Losing Confidence in NFC North Rivalry

#Packers S Xavier McKinney on the NFC North: We got four teams that are Super Bowl contending teams. I think the Bears are gonna have a really good team now with Ben Johnson. It's gonna be tough, but we accept the challenge.



Full episode: https://t.co/QhvNdrUHT7 https://t.co/MucRCyqjin pic.twitter.com/7VWQ2pcnDp