Packers star Micah Parsons makes the case as league's best pass rusher

The Green Bay Packers have a difficult task ahead as they attempt to figure out putting together a consistent pass rush with Micah Parsons on the shelf. Green Bay is making the right decision by opting to protect their star and doing everything in their power to make sure the star returns as close to himself as possible. When healthy, there is an easy argument to make that Parsons is the best in the league, and the veteran isn't hesitating to embrace this opinion himself.

It is important to note here that Parsons was put on the spot, but didn't hesitate to make his case starting that “In terms of pass rushing and doing things schematically, I don’t think there’s anyone that can rush 1 through 5 (like me)…” The only possible counter to this argument is pointing to Myles Garrett, who is coming off breaking the single season sack record.

With that said, Garrett cannot drop into coverage or offer the speed of taking down a rusher that Parsons brings. The defender has an argument of being able to play in the middle of the field if not for his incredible value rushing the passer. Still, Parsons is making a fair point that his ability to line up in so many different roles is an undeniable asset.

Packers Star Micah Parsons Makes Obvious Case as League's Best Pass Rusher

While it can be debated where Parsons should rank in this conversation, there is no arguing the incredible gap between the veteran and Green Bay's second option at the position. Lukas Van Ness has shown undeniable signs of a breakout season, but this doesn't slow concerns around how the pass rush will fare missing such a talented piece. No question, Parsons has every reason to feel he is in the discussion as the league's best, with it serving as a reminder to the Packers of obvious concerns.

Parsons has already piled up 65.0 career sacks despite missing notable time with injury throughout his career. This has been accomplished as the star has noted by lining up all over the place and forcing the offensive line to counter on the fly. The talent is undeniable, and Green Bay has this locked up for what should be a handful of prime seasons remaining.

The only concern is simply whether or not Parsons is going to return as the best version of himself, with ACL tears often taking a full year to recover from. Still, there is reason for a sense of belief based on what Parsons has accomplished throughout his career and a continued level of confidence in a year completely focused on rehab.