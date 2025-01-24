Packers Star Calls Out NFL Over Award Snub
There are only four teams playing football right now. On Sunday, the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games will be played.
The other 28 teams in the league are looking down the road and are preparing for the 2025 offseason. With the postseason almost wrapped up, the finalists for the AP Defensive Player of the Year were announced. That list had Philadelphia LB Zack Baun, Cleveland DE Myles Garrett, Cincinnati DE Trey Hendrickson, Denver CB Pat Surtain II, and Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt.
That list caught Green Bay Xavier McKinney by surprise and he called it out on his X account. McKinney said, "No safety nominees on DPOY. Crazy work."
Xavier McKinney Isn’t Thrilled With No Safeties on DPOY List
McKinney joined the Packers as a free agent in March 2024. He signed a four-year, $67 million deal and became one of the best defenders in the league. In 17 games during the regular season, McKinney had 88 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, and was second in interceptions (8).
According to PFF, McKinney had an 84.8 overall grade (6th among 170 eligible safeties) and a 90 coverage grade (3rd among 170 eligible safeties). He also has a 56.4 passer rating allowed in coverage.
The Alabama product consistently made plays all over the field and made his presence felt in his first season with the Packers. Despite putting up stellar numbers, he wasn't recognized as a finalist.
Surtain II was the only player in the secondary to secure that recognition. In 2024 with the Broncos, he had 45 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. Surtain II is known for being the top CB in the league, so seeing him on the list isn't a shocker.
McKinney showcased that he's one of the best safeties in the game but that didn't land him as a DPOY finalist. That should give him extra fuel for the 2025 season, as he continues to prove the haters wrong.