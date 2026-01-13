Packers Speeding Toward Rasheed Walker Breakup After His Playoff Showing

If there is any thought that the Green Bay Packers were going to bring back left tackle Rasheed Walker, the team's loss to the Chicago Bears likely put this to bed. Already, it seemed improbable that the franchise would opt to re-sign the veteran based simply on the presence of Jordan Morgan, who is still on his rookie contract and is a clear bargain. After paying both Jordan Love and Micah Parsons top-dollar deals at their respective positions, cap space is far tighter for a team that no longer is looking at a tough decision when it comes to Walker.

The Packers Wire's Zach Kruse put it perfectly when it comes to reviewing Walker's performance: "The tape is so ugly for Rasheed Walker. He blew a block on the first play of the second half and eliminated an explosive play to Musgrave. He blew another block on the first play of the third series in the second half and eliminated another explosive play to Musgrave. Ugly"

Calling the play ugly is a generous description when you look back at how the game went wrong and all those at fault for blowing a 21-3 lead to the Chicago Bears. A large part of the Packers' falling apart was mistakes made by Walker that firmly kept the door ajar for a Chicago comeback. This ends any thought of a return, and one fan is pointing out that Morgan is expected to be a massive upgrade.

Packers Can't Help but Blame Walker for Postseason Collapse Answering Free Agency Questions

Green Bay can safely close the door on a player who failed to show up when it mattered most. While Brandon McManus and Matt LaFleur deserve the bulk of the blame, it is fair to have Walker next on the list of players who failed the franchise in the biggest moment of the season. It is more of the same for Green Bay, with the team continually finding itself as the No. 7 seed in the NFC under LaFleur and rarely moving beyond the first round.

Walker is a piece of past failures and leaves no reason to be re-signed with Morgan offering a cheaper option. It is impossible to believe that Morgan wouldn't provide more stability in next year's playoffs if the Packers make the field, as expected. There isn't anywhere to go but up based on how poorly Walker played.

For the veteran left tackle, this points to the end of his Green Bay tenure. However, it is impossible to see his experience and past level of play not garnering an expensive deal. One that Packer fans will be glad they escaped, knowing just how big a letdown the tackle was when the season came to a frustrating end.

