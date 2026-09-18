Packers soft schedule should calm the extreme panic levels in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers losing to the Minnesota Vikings and Carson Wentz is a blow that cannot be softened based on the fashion in which it happened. Still, the Packers shouldn't be panicking, understanding the level of talent you have rostered and the incredibly easy road ahead. Week 1 is often a liar as evidenced by the results a season ago. The New England Patriots are the defending AFC champs and would make an impressive run to the Super Bowl, however, this was set up by an ugly season-opening win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

One of the league's worst teams found a way to deliver a season-opening win and this is exactly what the Packers are hoping is about to happen for them. Green Bay not only has plenty of rostered talent, but the advantage of a schedule that offers a lineup of the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Bucs.

Between these three teams there is a combined one win and really little belief that any of this trio is a capable contender. Green Bay has a clear path to 3-1 to set up a season defining showdown with the Chicago Bears. Everything remains in front of the Packers and the season is far from over as dark as things might feel.

The Packers remain in the driver's seat with easy wins scheduled and the bulk of their divisional schedule still ahead. No question, Green Bay is in a great position despite how dark things current feel for a fanbase expecting a far different early season result.

Packers Still Have Easy Road Ahead Despite Early Season Debacle

Green Bay fans should be frustrated with the results and this is in no way meant to defend how 2025 ended or the next season kicked off. Rather, it is objectively looking at the fact the roster remains incredibly talented and you have the schedule needed to put things back on track. Chicago is considered the class of the division and you have three very winnable games before a head-to-head allows you to take control of the NFC North.

For this to happen, the Packers hot start to last season must be rediscovered and Jordan Love must do a better job protecting the football late in games. Collapsing in the fashion they did is hard to forgive, but it is again important to note that one week far from defines a long season.

There is still the return of Micah Parsons as well as the expected steps forward for an offense still building chemistry. Any direction you choose to look at it from there is no way around the fact the Green Bay schedule still leaves the Packers a solid road ahead.