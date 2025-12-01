Just a few weeks ago, Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave appeared to be a lost cause.

Selected in the second round of the 2023 draft, Musgrave was thrown into a starting role when Tucker Kraft, who was selected one round behind him in the same draft, was lost for the season with a torn ACL. The production has been disappointing as Musgrave has just six catches for 52 yards in the four games Kraft has missed, leading many to label him as a bust.

But the further the Packers are removed from Kraft’s injury, it appears they’ve learned how to utilize Musgrave properly, which could extend his time in Green Bay and make him a downfield threat for the stretch run and when Kraft returns next season.

Luke Musgrave’s Downfield Ability Could Be Secret Weapon for Packers’ Offense

Musgrave hasn’t helped anyone win their fantasy football matchup if they scooped him off the waiver wire, but he’s still found a niche with the Packers in recent weeks. Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire noted that Musgrave’s ability to stretch the field has brought a different element to the tight end position, including a 23-yard reception during a Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions.

Kruse also noted Musgrave made a 21-yard reception that set up a touchdown in the Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers after Kraft’s injury and drew a pair of pass interference penalties – a 21-yard penalty against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10 and a 24-yard penalty against the Minnesota Vikings the following week – in recent weeks.

Those results haven’t resulted in jaw-dropping volume as he has just eight targets and no more than three targets in a game since Kraft went down. But it does show why the Packers were so enamored with Musgrave in the draft.

Musgrave was a downfield threat during his time with the Oregon State Beavers, logging a gaudy average depth of target of 12.5 yards. At 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, Musgrave also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds, representing a potential mismatch in the middle of the field against linebackers and safeties.

While it didn’t lead to massive production, it hinted at a complementary role where he could get open downfield and make big plays when needed. The Packers currently have plenty of deep threats, with six receivers logging an average depth of target of 10 yards or more this season. With so many players able to take the top off the defense, it’s left Musgrave trying to fill Kraft’s role as an intermediate target that generates yards after catch. But the recent usage suggests the Packers have realized that’s not the best way to utilize him.

Player Average Depth of Target (aDOT) Christian Watson (WR) 19.4 Jayden Reed (WR) 14.4 Bo Melton (CB/WR) 13.4 Matthew Golden (WR) 13.4 Romeo Doubs (WR) 12.7 Dontayvion Wicks (WR) 12.2

The return of Jayden Reed could help that cause as a player who had an aDOT of 8.5 yards last year and 9.5 yards for his career. Having Musgrave, who can create another deep threat up the seam, could prevent defenses from bracketing on the outside for the rest of the season.

In addition, Kraft’s return should only help the Packers if they lean into two tight end sets. With a deep threat in Musgrave and a YAC machine in Kraft, it’s a dynamic that Matt LaFleur’s offense hasn’t had during his tenure and could help it become even more explosive in 2026.

For now, Musgrave and the Packers will have to take it one step at a time. But after a slow start, it appears they have a starting point.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: