Packers Sign Second-Year Defender Who Was Cut Earlier This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers are continuing to rework their 90-man roster in preparation for the 2025 regular season. Over the next several weeks, new and maybe some old faces will be moving in and out of Green Bay, as the coaches try to find the best players at each position.

To start this week, the Packers have already made a significant move, cutting ties with All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander after several years in Green Bay. With Alexander out the door, the Packers had an open roster spot to fill with mandatory minicamp underway.

On Tuesday, Green Bay took advantage of the open roster by adding depth to its defensive line.

Packers Take Flyer on Former Seahawks DL Cameron Young

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Packers have signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Cameron Young to the 90-man roster. The Seahawks waived Young in April after being taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Packers are signing DT Cameron Young, per the league transaction wire. He's a former 2023 fourth-round pick of the Seahawks who was released in April with 17 career games under his belt. — zach jacobson (@zacobson) June 10, 2025

The 25-year-old defensive tackle appeared in 16 games (one start) as a rookie in 2023, where he had 18 combined tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, and a pass deflection. Young played 205 defensive and 86 special teams snaps in his first year.

However, the 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive lineman took a significant step back last season. Young was placed on the PUP list in July and August but was listed as designated to return from injured reserve in October.

The second-year defender sustained a knee injury, which became an issue after he made his 2024 debut in Week 6. Young only played three snaps in that game against the 49ers before being forced to sit for two games.

Ultimately, the Seahawks placed the young defensive lineman on injured reserve again at the start of November.

The 25-year-old defensive lineman will hope for a fresh start with the Packers, but he has an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster. Green Bay is loaded at the defensive and nose tackle spots. However, Young does have a fourth-round pedigree on his resume, so maybe that will show up this summer.

