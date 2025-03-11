Packers Sign Aaron Banks in Free Agency: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The Good

We started from the bottom, and now we're here.

In the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers learned firsthand how one injury to their interior offensive line could dismantle their entire unit. They vowed not to let that happen again.

Banks gives Green Bay a hefty interior, with Jenkins likely sliding over to center and Sean Rhyan locking down right guard. They’ll also have depth, with Morgan lurking in the shadows, eager for his chance to get on the field.

Banks also brings the boom. At 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds, he’s now the heaviest offensive lineman on the roster.

That’s great news, considering the Packers are fully transitioning to a power-running game. Josh Jacobs proved he thrives between the tackles, and Green Bay just added another mammoth to clear the way for him.

The Packers also need to keep the pocket clean for Jordan Love. Love struggled with his footwork last year, often fading away on throws when he felt pressure up the middle. Banks is primarily a run-blocking guard, but he holds his own in pass protection and isn’t easily moved due to his size.

Ultimately, it would’ve been nice for the Packers to add a pass rusher with this money—Josh Sweat received a nearly identical deal from the Arizona Cardinals.

However, contrary to the Chicago Bears’ belief, the Super Bowl isn’t won in the offseason. Patience is a virtue as we wait to see how the rest of the roster takes shape. This is a good start, and we'll see what's next.

