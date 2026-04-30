Packers Shouldn’t Rule Out Adding Jonnu Smith in FA After NFL Draft

Coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft, one of the remaining areas of depth concern for the Green Bay Packers is at tight end. Tucker Kraft is clearly a primary weapon, but is coming off a torn ACL that makes his return and early-season impact a clear question mark. Luke Musgrave is the team's current primary backup and has given little reason for the team to put their full trust in his contributions. With this in mind, the Packers should consider signing veteran pass catcher Jonnu Smith.

The tight end is one of the few capable options still sitting in free agency and would be an instant upgrade. Smith was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers for financial reasons, but he offered 884 receiving yards in the 2024 season and has thrived in any capable offense. Jordan Love would be a huge upgrade for Smith and likely bring out the best of the aging pass catcher.

For the Packers, the biggest reason for this signing is the lack of trust in Musgrave. It was only last season that the team relied on the backup to deliver with Kraft on the shelf, and the franchise was consistently frustrated with the results. Smith gives you a capable receiver at the position and takes pressure off Kraft as the veteran works his way back from injury.

Packers a Clear Fit for Jonnu Smith After Failing to Add to Position in 2026 Draft Class

Smith was held to just over 200 receiving yards in the 2025 season but was a part of an often anemic offense led by an aging Aaron Rodgers. There is reason to believe that the lack of production wasn't due to inability, but an offense that lacked creativity or any consistency in the passing attack. Smith, coming to Green Bay on a bargain deal, gives the veteran a chance to rebuild value.

There is also the fact that Smith would be handed a chance to contribute while helping an expected NFC contender. It is simply hard to find an obvious downside to a move that improves depth that was expected to be added in this year's class.

Musgrave as your primary second option with Kraft's health unknown is far from ideal. Already, you're attempting to replace the lost production of receiver Romeo Doubs, who signed in free agency with the New England Patriots. It is going to need to be a collective effort to replace this production and Smith can be a piece of this.

The tight end has proven to thrive when put in a secondary role with a capable passing offense. Green Bay has every reason to chase Smith and address a final weakness, building on a strong draft class and putting the finishing touches on a roster expected to be a top NFC contender.

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