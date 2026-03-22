Packers Shouldn't Be Worried Over DeAndre Hopkins' Pleas to Join Vikings

The Green Bay Packers are looking to climb to the top of the NFC North in 2026, but they’re not alone as their rivals storm through free agency. While the Packers have put faith into a young core that started 9-3-1 before fading down the stretch, the Minnesota Vikings have been busy making up the one-game difference that kept them out of the playoffs a year ago.

The Vikings have taken a big first step by adding quarterback Kyler Murray on a minimum deal, and his star power could attract another one of his former receivers to Minnesota. DeAndre Hopkins is one player who has specifically stated his interest in running it back with Murray, saying he’s ready if called upon.

“If Kyler need me, he know I’m there,” Hopkins said during an impromptu interview with TMZ Sports. “If the Vikings need me, they know I’ll be there. …I think Kyler fits in perfect there…one of the best accurate quarterbacks in the game and his stats show that.”

At first glance, the Vikings adding Hopkins could be a big problem for the Packers. But it’s also something they shouldn’t worry about, given the former All-Pro’s recent performance and the gamble Minnesota is making at quarterback.

DeAndre Hopkins Joining The Vikings Shouldn’t Be a Big Concern for Packers

Hopkins and Murray have a significant past due to their time with the Arizona Cardinals. In three seasons from 2020-22, the duo hooked up for 221 receptions, 2,696 yards, and 17 touchdowns in 35 games, including a Pro Bowl season in 2020 when Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

Of course, it’s the final two seasons in the desert that make any potential reunion less than it seems. Hopkins missed 15 games during that time frame, and his yards per route run dropped from 2.25 in his first season with Arizona to 1.76 in 2021 before climbing to 1.98 in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hopkins showed signs of life with a 1,000-yard season after signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2023. Still, his last two seasons saw his decline continue, with 78 catches for 940 yards and seven touchdowns while splitting time with the Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens.

Last season with the Ravens was one of the worst in Hopkins’s career, catching 22 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. While Hopkins was signed early in last year’s free agency, that performance, which included 1.63 yards per route run, has scared teams off this time around and has left Hopkins doing his best Za’Darius Smith impression to find a job.

It’s also notable that Murray may not even be part of that equation. While he is a heavy favorite to win the starting quarterback job, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero made it clear that whoever the Vikings brought in would have to beat out J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. If Murray can't beat out McCarthy, this would be a major hit toward Hopkins’s hopes for a rebound year and may have the Packers licking their chops.

If McCarthy is starting, the Packers already know they can handle him after holding him to 269 scoreless yards with two interceptions in his first two starts against Green Bay. Murray also isn’t a safe bet even if he gets the starting job as he suffered a Lisfranc injury that included “a blood-flow issue” that caused him to miss the final 12 games of last season per SI’s Albert Breer.

The Packers likely know that Hopkins is past his prime and that Murray may not be available when the Packers and Vikings play next season. It may be more prudent to focus on stopping Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. It also wouldn’t cause panic if Hopkins traded in for a different shade of purple next season, keeping Green Bay focused on their own business and on winning big in 2026.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: