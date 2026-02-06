Packers Shouldn't Be Concerned with Aaron Jones' Rodgers Recruitment Attempt

Former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is making it clear that he would love to team up with Aaron Rodgers once again. The veteran playmaker was asked about the future of Rodgers and simply offered, "I like him in Minnesota,” with the comment coming via VikingzFanPage.

Jones' comments make it clear that he doesn't have much faith in current Vikings QB1 J.J. McCarthy, who threw for more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11) last season.

Regardless, Packer fans have seen this movie before with Brett Favre. Still, there is a noted difference here, and that is the fact that Rodgers' landing with the Vikings isn't scary.

Packers Shouldn't Fear Aaron Jones' Aaron Rodgers Dream

It seems that Jones is likely recruiting Rodgers to a team he appears unlikely to be a part of. According to Spotrac, cutting Jones, who is already 31 years old, would save the Vikings $8 million in cap space before March 13. Given that Minnesota has the second-smallest cap space in the NFL, it's easy to see why a split could happen this offseason.

Even if Jones sticks around, though, a reunion with the former Packers QB likely won't be enough to rekindle some Titletown magic.

Rodgers is coming off an average season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he finished with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns (to seven interceptions), and a 94.8 passer rating. These numbers pale in comparison to the MVP presence that Rodgers consistently showed throughout his time in Green Bay, further confirming that Green Bay made the right decision moving on when they did.

Even with Rodgers, the Vikings are the least threatening team in the NFC North when it comes to Green Bay's division-winning chances.

The Chicago Bears are the defending division champs, while the Detroit Lions remain an incredibly talented roster. Even if the Vikings decided to retain Jones and brought in the former Packers signal-caller, it simply isn't a threat to the organization at this late stage of their respective careers.

The only way that Rodgers should return to the NFC North would be on a one-day contract to retire as a Packer. Green Bay is the organization that he brought so much relevance to and helped win a Super Bowl all the way back in the 2010 season. Playing in any other NFC North uniform would be wrong.

However, if Jones gets his wish and Rodgers ends up in Minnesota, the Packers should go ahead shouldn't treat the Vikings any differently than they have. Rodgers and Jones aren't the players they once were, and a potential team-up in Minnesota would reek of nothing but desperation.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: