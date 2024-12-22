Packers Should Do Everything They Can to Sign Game-Changer If He's Cut
The Green Bay Packers rarely take a swing in free agency, but when they do, they tend to aim for the fences. If the Miami Dolphins waive veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, another potential home run is waiting to be hit.
Under general manager Brian Gutekunst, the Packers have largely mirrored Ted Thompson’s draft-first philosophy, building a strong core of homegrown talent. Gutekunst has been on a heater in the draft, finding cornerstone players who’ve helped Green Bay quickly re-establish themselves as Super Bowl contenders.
But where Gutekunst has deviated from Thompson is his willingness to occasionally embrace free agency—and when he does, he hits big.
Just look at this season. Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney, both signed during the offseason, have been arguably the Packers’ two best players this year. That’s not an anomaly. Rasul Douglas, Preston Smith, Za’Darius Smith, Adrian Amos, and Billy Turner Jr. were all impactful free-agent signings in the Gutekunst era. Adding Campbell would continue that tradition of selectively acquiring proven veterans who deliver in critical moments.
Campbell isn’t just any veteran. At 38 years old, he’s defying age with elite production: 32 pressures, four sacks, ten tackles for loss, and five batted passes this season. His 6-foot-8 frame is still a menace on the line, capable of wrecking offensive game plans.
The Dolphins, sitting at 6-8 and facing slim playoff odds, may grant Campbell’s release if eliminated. For a Packers team chasing a championship, the timing could be perfect.
Green Bay’s defensive end rotation—led by Rashan Gary and supported by Kingsley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr. and Aron Mosby—has held its own since the Preston Smith trade at the deadline. But Campbell’s addition would elevate it to another level. His presence provides not just depth but a game-changing ability to disrupt opposing offenses, particularly in a win-or-go-home postseason environment.
Yes, adding Campbell might mean fewer snaps for younger players like Van Ness. But when you’re in the hunt for a Lombardi Trophy, player development takes a backseat to winning. Campbell’s ability to make big plays in critical moments could be the difference between a deep playoff run and an early exit.
Championship windows are fleeting. The Packers are in theirs now, and adding Campbell would be a calculated risk worth taking. When you have a chance to win it all, you do whatever it takes. Campbell could be the move that puts Green Bay over the top.
