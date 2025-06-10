Packers Should Pursue Reunion Opportunity to Fill New Void

After several weeks of rumors and speculation, the Green Bay Packers finally decided to cut ties with veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander after seven seasons.

It wasn’t an easy decision for the Packers as they reportedly explored trading Alexander or restructuring his contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, the Packers opted for release, freeing up $17.1 million in cap space and allowing Alexander to find the best possible situation for himself.

With Alexander out of Green Bay, the Packers’ top two outside cornerback options are Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs heading into this season. On paper, that’s not a bad duo, as Nixon and Hobbs have the flexibility to play inside, too. But if one of them were to get hurt, it would put Green Bay in a tough spot.

Packers Should Consider Reunion With Veteran CB Rasul Douglas

Therefore, the Packers should consider reuniting with former Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas, who is still sitting in free agency. The veteran cornerback has reportedly received some interest from a couple of teams, but it hasn’t led to a deal.

The 29-year-old Douglas spent 2.5 seasons in Green Bay, where he really started to come into his own and gave the Packers a playmaking cornerback on the outside.

In his first season with the Packers in 2021, Douglas produced 57 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections, five interceptions (two returned for defensive touchdowns), a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble (12 games/9 starts).

After an outstanding first year, the Packers signed Douglas to a three-year, $21 million deal in the following season. It was a tremendous gamble by Green Bay, which paid off, as the veteran cornerback had another solid season.

Douglas started in 12 games, while racking up 85 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack, and a quarterback hit. The veteran gave up his fair share of receiving touchdowns (6), but possessed a 64.3 completion percentage allowed on targets and an 88.5 pass rating allowed when targeted.

Entering his third year with Green Bay, Douglas would start in the first seven games of the 2023 campaign before he was surprisingly traded to the Buffalo Bills. The 6-foot-2 cornerback had 32 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, and a fumble recovery in those games.

However, Douglas gave up four receiving touchdowns and had a skyrocketing 109.0 pass rating allowed when targeted. It was a bold move by the Pack as Alexander was banged up, but they put their faith into Nixon, Carrington Valentine, and Corey Ballentine.

That said, the Packers should give Douglas a call as he’ll provide them additional veteran depth that they need to compete in the NFC North and make a deep run in the NFL playoffs.

