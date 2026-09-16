Packers should keep a close eye on Cardinals leading rusher amid Jacobs concerns

The Green Bay Packers have continued to exercise patience with Josh Jacobs as the playmaker remains inactive and the legal situation plays out. It is easy to find fault with this approach for a number of reasons, with the most glaring being the questions it leaves for your offense. Parting ways with Jacobs and looking at obvious trade targets makes far more sense for the Packers and there is no more fitting option than Tyler Allgeier.

Allgeier signed with the Arizona Cardinals after being stuck behind Bijan Robinson in Atlanta seeking a chance to be the featured back. Allgeier's rookie season the playmaker started and offered 1,035 rushing yards and a trio of touchdowns despite playing in an incredibly limited Arthur Smith-led offense. Now, Allgeier finds himself in an all too familiar spot after Arizona added Jeremiyah Love and made it clear the future of the position was the back.

Still, Sunday saw the veteran lead the team in rushing with 61 yards rushing and offering a safety outlet for Jacoby Brissett in the passing game twice. Arizona remains a team expected to be in tanking mode by season's end and should explore trading away veteran pieces including Allgeier. No landing spot makes more sense than Green Bay, and in doing so you can put an end to the Jacobs problem and safely turn the page.

Allgeier is a team-first player and that is evidenced by how he has handled his situation with both the Falcons and Cardinals. There simply is no underrating how respectful Allgeier has been, furthering the Green Bay culture fit is a punishing run style that can perfectly replace the lost production Jacobs was expected to offer.

Packers Should Part Ways with Josh Jacobs Landing Tyler Allgeier in Potential Trade

Already the Packers have extra picks late round picks due to parting ways with Dontayvion Wicks in the offseason. It makes sense to utilize these and attempt to take away a clear problem for the Cardinals. Arizona shouldn't expect to contend, and there is no reason to remain stacked at a position where you're not getting the best version of either player due to snap limitations.

It will be interesting to watch whether or not the Packers entertain this or remain patient with Jacobs. Sunday exposed that there is a clear lack of balance in the current offensive attack, and while Jordan Love can shoulder much of this you would like to see a more stabilizing option lining up in the Green Bay backfield.

Arizona isn't going to be in the playoff conversation making it clear that helping out the Packers shouldn't be a problem. For Allgeier, you get the perfect level of franchise stability and a clear chance at starting that has eluded the deserving playmaker.