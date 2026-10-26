Packers should explore potential trade for veteran Calvin Ridley

There is no question that the top of the Green Bay Packers' depth chart at receiver is stacked. Christian Watson has been everything fans had hoped for after agreeing to an offseason extension, while Matthew Golden is in the middle of a breakout campaign. With that said, there is a lack of depth or ability to survive a further injury, as the absence of Jayden Reed has made clear. Reed missing the rest of the 2026 season opens the door for a clear trade opportunity, and this is current Titans receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley has fallen out of favor with the franchise clearly not being a target that the offense is going to lean on. Rewind back to the 2024 season and in an extremely limited offense the receiver offered 1,017 yards while dealing with Will Levis starting the season as his quarterback. Turn back to the 2020 season during Ridley's time with the Atlanta Falcons and the receiver had nine touchdowns and 1,374 receiving yards.

Green Bay has a chance to add a pass catcher with experience as a primary weapon without adding a piece with expectations. Ridley isn't going to make waves or be a distraction if there are weeks where the ball isn't coming his way or things aren't working out as hoped.

Watson and Golden are the primary options and this isn't something that Jordan Love or the coaching staff needs to attempt to alter. Bringing in Ridley is all about having insurance and the ability to lean on a secondary weapon if the need arises. As things currently stand, the Packers lack the ability to turn to a backup with any sense of confidence.

Packers Have Every Reason to Consider an Overlooked Trade Target in Calvin Ridley

It is impossible to imagine Ridley wouldn't love the chance to play with Love within Matt LaFleur's offense. The Titans have been a complete dumpster fire and much of Ridley's career has been spent playing for teams that are looking at their draft picks by midseason. Green Bay is a chance to play a smaller role, but fill one that can impact winning and hand Ridley a chance to deliver in moments the pass catcher has never been offered.

There is also the factor of Watson's injury history with the star receiver never making it through a compelte season without missing time due to injury. While fans remain hopeful that these struggles are in the past it is better to prepare for the worst.

Ridley gives you far more margin to stumble and hands Love yet another weapon alongside the return of Josh Jacobs. There simply isn't a valid argument against a deal that makes the roster deeper and helps make a needed Super Bowl push.