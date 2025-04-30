Packers Sever One of Last Remaining Ties to AJ Dillon

The Green Bay Packers spent a second-round draft pick on AJ Dillon in 2020 and the running back carved out quite the role for himself in Matt LeFleur's offense.

After losing the 2024 season to injury, though, Dillon saw his time in Green Bay come to an end as the franchise allowed him pursue a contract on the open market. Ultimately, the former Boston College Eagles star landed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles and he will debut for the defending champions later this year.

With Dillon's tenure with the Packers now a thing of the past, the franchise continued the process of moving on this week. Moving forward, the No. 28 -- Dillon's digits since he entered the league -- will be worn by veteran linebacker Isaiah Simmons as the former Clemson Tigers star signed with the team this week.

Green Bay Packers LB Isaiah Simmons (@isaiahsimmons25) is wearing number 28. Last assigned to AJ Dillon. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/OczMHoa8YV — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 29, 2025

With the No. 28 that Dillon wore proudly as a member of the Packers now given to someone else, the Packers are turning the page in order to focus on what the future has in store for this franchise. While Green Bay's organization has to continue to look forward, fans have all the time in the world to celebrate all that Dillon did for the team.

During his career in Green Bay, Dillon appeared in 60 games, 11 of which included him in the starting lineup, and recorded 2,428 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on 597 total carries. In addition to his contributions rushing the football, Dillon was a more than adequate pass catcher out of the backfield as he racked up 86 receptions for 763 yards and two touchdowns.

Dillon will be missed in Green Bay but Packers fans will almost certainly be pulling for him, individually, week in and week out. As long as he isn't playing against the green and gold, that is

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: