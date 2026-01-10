Packers Set to Make Matt LaFleur Decision Quickly After Season Ends

The Green Bay Packers have their attention on the playoffs, as things officially kick off on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Although that's the focus of the team and fanbase, the organization is already thinking about its future, and it appears that head coach Matt LaFleur will continue to be a part of it.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning that LaFleur and the Packers plan to engage in contract talks shortly after the campaign comes to an end. His contract is set to expire after the 2026 season, but it appears the Packers plan to discuss his future sooner rather than later. And it looks like he'll be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Matt Lafleur’s GB Future Will Be Discussed Right After Season Concludes

Sources told Rapoport that LaFleur isn't coaching for his job in the wild-card game against the Bears.

"Green Bay likes LaFleur, respects him, and believes he's a great fit both in the organization and in the community. If everything goes well, the hope is that remains for a long time," Rapoport wrote.

It was also noted that LaFleur's deal wasn't addressed last year because the team wanted his contract to have two years remaining as Packers CEO Ed Policy only took over in July 2025, giving the new man in charge time to assess the situation. And it's clear, LaFleur did more than enough to keep his job. Policy was on the committee that decided to hire LaFleur, and it seems they'll keep this partnership going.

LaFleur is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the league and has found success with the Packers. He has compiled a 76-40-1 record, including three NFC North titles. In the playoffs, LaFleur has a 3-5 record but has made the NFC Championship Game twice.

Not only has he found success leading this group, but his offensive chops can't go unnoticed. Jordan Love, Malik Willis, and Aaron Rodgers have all put up solid numbers with LaFleur calling the plays. Since 2019, he's guided Green Bay to top 10 rankings in total offense, scoring offense, giveaways, total defense, scoring defense, and takeaways. They are the only team in the NFL to rank in the top 10 in all six categories over this span.

The Packers have had just one season finishing below .500 under LaFleur, which is a testament to the consistency and program he's built. Green Bay understands the caliber of coach he is, and they plan to keep him around for the long haul. And that's the right decision with the resume he's built. Fans were asking for him to be let go, but that doesn't seem like the case.

