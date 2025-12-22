Packers Seem Lost with Matthew Golden Even After 12 Games

After Week 15, it seemed the Green Bay Packers had found a level of trust in rookie first-round receiver Matthew Golden. Against an incredibly tough Denver Broncos defense, the pass catcher had 55 receiving yards, catching three of his four targets. In a featured game, it seemed to show a high level of trust in a player whose usage has been incredibly inconsistent. However, the Packers' seeming progress reverted in the wrong direction in Week 16, with Golden not registering a single catch.

The talented receiver was reduced to a gadget role, taking two handoffs out of the backfield in an effort to breathe additional life into the run game. It is infuriating to watch, and it led to Packer fans and pundits questioning the usage of a talented rookie who didn't register a single target. Having a player as talented as Golden, who you're refusing to utilize, is completely confounding.

At the very least, you should be putting the ball in the hands of the talented playmaker in slants or comeback routes that allow the rookie a chance to use his athleticism and create. It sends a confusing message that continues to muddy the waters around Green Bay's receiver room and what exactly head coach Matt LaFleur is attempting to build. One would think that Golden would be considered an important building block for the future, demanding that he play a meaningful role in the offense.

Packers Rookie Receiver Matthew Golden Continues in Frustratingly Inconsistent Role

The franchise has invested a first-round pick at a position that is facing increasing question marks. There have been consistent injuries, and featured target Romeo Doubs is headed for free agency at the end of the season. Now is the moment when you want to be finding out exactly what Golden's ceiling might be and whether or not he can be the star target he was in college.

Making matters all the more confusing is the fact that the Texas alum has played well when given the opportunity. This isn't a story where a rookie is struggling and holding his team back, but one where the receiver simply isn't getting the level of consistent targets or looks within the offense that he should.

It can't be great for the confidence of a young player and is damaging an offense that thrives on spreading the ball around. This should be an area that the Packers look to improve in the final two weeks of the season. Golden should be featured and given a meaningful role, opening up another potential weapon teams have to account for in any potential playoff run.

No matter who the starting quarterback might be in Week 17, LaFleur needs to remedy the inconsistency and build the confidence of his young pass catcher. Green Bay could use the boost amid consistent injuries, and Golden unquestionably possessed the talent.

