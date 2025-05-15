Packers Saving $2 Million on Sean Rhyan Could Cost Them Long-Term

Green Bay Packers fans have seen all sorts of incentives included in contracts over the years, but one recent draft pick just missed out on millions of dollars thanks to specific wording in the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Offensive guard Sean Rhyan learned the hard way that every snap in the NFL matters, as he has come up two snaps short of qualifying for the league's "proven performance escalator."

This means the Packers save $2 million this season, but it could have much more concerning long-term consequences. First we'll look at the technicals of the situation, then why this could blow up in the Packers' face.

Rhyan, as a player who was drafted in the third round or later, could have qualified for a base salary of just over $3.4 million rather than the $1.36 million he is set to make during the 2025 season. Article 7, Section 4 of the CBA states any player "participating in a minimum of 35% of his Club's offensive or defensive plays in any two of his first three regular seasons or participated in a 'cumulative average' of at least 35% of his Club's offensive or defensive plays over his first three regular seasons," would be eligible for such a bump in pay.

Why Sean Rhyan's $2 Million Blow Hurts the Packers Too

This is where things get even more interesting. Rhyan's agent, Cameron Foster, believes the calculations are incorrect and his client fulfilled what was necessary to receive the escalator. In a statement made to ESPN, Foster made his stance on the matter clear.

"[We had] him at 35% of snaps exactly," Foster told ESPN. "However, the NFL and NFLPA both had him just under. So, per the Packers they are not giving him the escalator. We are pretty disappointed about it for sure."

With Rhyan set to enter unrestricted free agency following the 2025 season, this dispute could be something that is remembered by both the offensive lineman and his representation.

Rhyan stepped into a role as a full-time starter in his third season, and he proved to be a valuable piece on the line. His overall grade of 62.0 from PFF was firmly in the "passable" range (ranked 67th among 136 qualifying guards), but what really stood out was his pass blocking grade (69.4, ranked 38th).

What's more is that continuity and experience are so important on the offensive line. A Packers line that ranked No. 3 in PFF's pass block grade as a unit last year is one that the team should prioritize keeping together for the long-term, and drama like this will make it more difficult.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: