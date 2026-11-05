Packers safety was fined for what every fan was already thinking

Green Bay Packers fans aren't going to be surprised that last week, safety Xavier McKinney was officially fined for his comments following a loss to the Detroit Lions. It is far from shocking to see this result unfold, as the Green Bay defender offered the following sentiment after the hard-fought loss, saying "Like, it just be b****** that's going on, b******* calls." This is understandably going to grab the attention of the league, who hasn't been shy about making it clear they will do whatever it takes to protect refs and be unwilling to admit when vital mistakes are made.

When you consider the inegrity of the league and look at the situation objectively this can be understood. However, where the logic becomes difficult to accept is understanding the star safety was fined simply for saying what every Green Bay fan was feeling in that moment. It was a game well within reach where the calls seemed to fall only in one specific direction.

The issues remain obvious in the memory of Green Bay fans even nearly two weeks removed. Amon-Ra St. Brown continued a play after the whistle and when a Packers defender reacted with a tackle Green Bay was punished. St. Brown refusing to give up on the play signaled that the Packers needed to match this level of urgency and they were punished for doing so.

Similar complaints can be launched on two roughing-the-passer penalties that will have every elder football fans talking about how soft the game has become. While player safety is incredibly important, these were two calls that were extremely questionable and helped Detroit maintain control of the game.

Packers Fans Can't Help but Feel for Xavier McKinney as Safety is Punished for Pointing Out the Obvious

The defensive back has a very legitimate gripe that fans will continue to point to when looking back at the loss to Detroit. While there were still chances to turn the tide of the game having 2-3 calls go against you in a close divisional battle is often going to be more than enough to tilt things in a specific direction.

For the Packers, the head coach set the tone with his postgame presser by making it clear he wanted to keep his money and wasn't going to comment. This was a comment within itself and spoke to the incredible level of frustration the Packers have around this loss.

With that said, there is nothing more to be done as the game is firmly in the rearview and the Packers have already rebounded. It will be interesting to watch whether this loss comes back to haunt a Green Bay roster that has all the makings of a top NFC contender.