Packers' Run Game Coordinator Could Be Auditioning for Jeff Hafley's Job as HC Buzz Grows

The Green Bay Packers are one of the top teams in the NFC and, as a result, are going to have members of Matt LaFleur's coaching staff targeted by other franchises in hopes of tapping into some of the success the NFC North titans have enjoyed over the years.

One of the names employed by LaFleur that has, deservingly, received plenty of notoriety for his efforts is Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, as the longtime coach has enjoyed nothing but success in Green Bay since joining the franchise in January of 2024.

With head coaching opportunities already opening across the league, this is the time for the Packers to evaluate their defensive coaching staff. If Hafley ultimately takes a job elsewhere, the opportunity for the current coaches to show they're a legitimate option to take over as the coordinator on that side of the ball is here.

Of the potential options, two stand out as the best possible fits. Of those two, one would seemingly have the leg up based on experience alone.

Packers' DeMarcus Covington Could Be Auditioning for Jeff Hafley's Job

DeMarcus Covington joined Green Bay's coaching staff in February of 2025 after an eight-year run with the New England Patriots. During his time with the Pats, Covington wore several hats, including the most important one of them all: defensive coordinator.

As noted in his team bio, Covington helped New England's defense reach great heights during his tenure with the team. With his help, the Patriots ranked No. 3 in the league from 2019-2024 in total defense (317.9 yards per game) and passing defense (204.4 ypg). They also ranked No. 2 in interceptions (102), INT percentage (3.1), yards allowed per play (5.1), first downs allowed per game (18.8), and third-down percentage (37.0).

Upon taking the reins as the team's defensive coordinator in 2024, Covington helped lead a defense to a top-10 ranking in the NFL in passing defense (211.5 ypg) as well as ranking No. 5 in both explosive plays allowed (103) and explosive passes allowed (68).

When you take that history of success and combine it with what the Packers have accomplished this season, there is quite a case to be made for Covington to receive a strong look if Hafley does pursue other coaching opportunities this offseason.

One way or another, though, if this position does open up, then there should be a great deal of interest in it throughout the league. With the talent on the roster on the defensive side of the ball, Green Bay should have its pick of the litter if, and when, that time comes.

