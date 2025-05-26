Packers Rookie WR Already Getting on Jordan Love's Good Side

The Green Bay Packers' prized offseason addition is first-round selection receiver Matthew Golden — a pick that the organization views as one of the steals of the offseason. If not for the Golden's smaller frame, there is an argument that he's talented enough to have been a potential top-ten selection. However, the Packer receiver falling to the organization serves as an opportunity to help Jordan Love continue to show growth and perhaps establish himself among the league's elite.

Golden has had an instant impression on the franchise and is working to bond with teammates. This included showing up for Jordan Love's charity softball game this past weekend — a move that Golden made clear was motivated by a desire to connect with Love.

Matthew Golden Has Wasted Zero Time Working his Way into Green Bay's Organization

Golden offered that "You always gotta be there for your quarterback," continuing the receiver's offseason trend of enduring himself to the incredible fan base.

It is the exact type of energy any franchise wants to see from their first-round selection. From Golden attending the event to his attempt to bond with his fellow rookie receiver, it is impossible not to be impressed. If the Packer can be half as impressive on the field as he has already been off the field in his first offseason, Packer fans have every reason to be excited.

The only concern for Golden remains how he is going to deal with taking NFL-level punishment. Size isn't going to be an issue when it comes to getting open with an elite route tree and speed that is naturally going to create space. Still, it isn't going to help the undersized frame absorb NFL-level punishment, the receiver is yet to prove he can endure.

It is the only reason for any level of negativity around the exciting prospect. Everything else out of Green Bay's rookie camp and offseason headlines suggests the team has finally found a star at the position. Golden showing up at offseason events and becoming a consistent story of the franchise is a welcome distraction from the tough task ahead for the franchise. To have any hopes of competing in a stacked NFC North, Golden must be the star he appears to be, offering the Packers a much-needed primary receiver.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: