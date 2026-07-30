Packers rookie Brandon Cisse is drawing jaw-dropping praise at training camp

As if he needed any more hype, Green Bay Packers rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse is garnering some serious praise at the start of training camp. The 21-year-old is turning heads as the potential lead cornerback on the depth chart in his first season as a pro, following two years at NC State and a lockdown junior campaign for South Carolina.

Cisse was selected 52nd overall by the Packers in the 2026 NFL Draft, immediately drawing praise from college football viewers and draft analysts alike. His unique physical profile and functional athleticism are discernible when you watch him play, which leaves room for lofty expectations to emerge from training camp. But one anonymous member of the Green Bay media is already putting the loftiest of expectations on the Packers' new addition.

According to Jacob Morley of Packer Report, one member of the Green Bay media told him, "gold jacket," when he asked about Brandon Cisse's outlook. That's huge praise, considering he hasn't even played a game yet. Pro Football Hall of Fame expectations set the bar far higher than is fair for a rookie, but it also speaks to the unreal potential and obvious day-one impact the Packers expect from their top draft selection of 2026.

Brandon Cisse's Hall of Fame projections are too lofty for a rookie, but speak to his limitless potential for the Green Bay Packers.

No one should expect a Hall of Fame-level season from a player in his first year. A rookie hasn't even made First Team All-Pro since Ronnie Lott in 1981, and the only other rookie corner to make an All-Pro team was Sauce Gardner in 2022. So let's not get ahead of ourselves with "Gold Jacket" comps for a player who hasn't even played his first game yet.

But that's not to say he couldn't get there over time. The intangibles — from his physical attributes to his mental toughness and understanding of the game — certainly put him in that discussion. In fact, he's already being mentored by another Hall of Fame-level cornerback in Stephon Gilmore, thanks to their shared South Carolina ties.

So let's pump the brakes a bit and let him show us who he is before asserting that type of expectation. We'll learn very quickly if Cisse is who Packers fans, and apparently, some members of Packers media think he is. But at the same time, he's playing one of the most difficult and unforgiving positions in modern professional sports, so nearly every young cornerback experiences a learning curve before becoming a more complete player.

Nonetheless, Brandon Cisse will have every opportunity to showcase his talent for the Packers this season, and it's certainly going to be fun watching him figure it out.