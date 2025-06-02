Packers Rival Loses All-Pro to Surprise Retirement During OTAs

The Green Bay Packers have been chasing the Detroit Lions for the last handful of seasons. While OTAs are well underway and fans' focus remains there, a major piece of news just shook the NFL to its core.

Detroit's calling card during the organization's resurgence has been the offensive line. General manager Brad Holmes invested heavily and the bet paid off, as the Lions have been the league's premier offense under head coach Dan Campbell.

They'll now face their biggest, and perhaps first, significant challenge yet, as All-Pro center Frank Ragnow announced his retirement from football on Monday.

Lions All-Pro C Frank Ragnow Announces Sudden Retirement From NFL

In an announcement made on Instagram, Ragnow revealed he was retiring from the NFL at age 29. He's a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, widely recognized as perhaps the best center in the entire league.

To say this is a blow to the Lions is an understatement. He was the anchor of an elite offensive line with plenty of great football ahead of him, though elected to hang up his cleats rather than continue hurting his body.

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I’ve come to the realization that my football journey is ending and I’m officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow posted. "I’ve tried to convince myself that I’m feeling good but I’m not and it’s time to prioritize my health and my families future."

From a Packers perspective, it's great news for Green Bay's position in the division. From a human perspective, it's sad to see such a spectacular player turn to other ventures. Ragnow was, and is, elite, so this is as shocking as it is unfortunate.

Regardless, the Packers now have an avenue to attack Detroit in the competitive NFC North. It's a monumental moment, though all fans should treat Ragnow with the respect that he deserves.

