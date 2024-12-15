Packers Rival Taking Harsh Action Against Former Player Who Quit on Team in Week 15
By Jovan Alford
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell joined the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year, $5 million deal this offseason after the Pack designated him for a post-June 1 release in March.
The veteran linebacker played well in the 49ers’ first 13 games as San Francisco waited for the return from Dre Greenlaw. Campbell recorded 79 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, and two pass deflections.
However, the former Packers linebacker made the headlines for all the wrong reasons as he refused to play in San Fran’s last game on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan and a couple of Campbell’s teammates were not pleased with the veteran’s behavior. Many fans wondered what the 49ers would do with the veteran linebacker.
Would the 49ers outright release him, allowing Campbell to sign elsewhere? Or would San Francisco suspend him?
We just saw what the Baltimore Ravens did to veteran wideout Diontae Johnson for refusing to play in one of their recent games. The Ravens suspended Johnson for conduct detrimental to the team.
According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, San Francisco is expected to suspend the vet rather than release him.
The 49ers taking the suspension route with Campbell is not a surprise as they can recoup some of his signing bonus and prevent him from joining a playoff contender. We don’t know how long the suspension would be for Campbell.
San Francisco could suspend the 31-year-old defender for one game like the Ravens did with Johnson and decide what to do with him for the remaining games of the season. Or the 49ers can take a much harsher stance and suspend him for the rest of the season.
The latter might be harder to do as there’s already a precedent set with Johnson. However, this isn’t a good look for the former Packers linebacker. Campbell has shown he can still play at a high level this season, but refusing to go into a game because you got demoted won't help his case in free agency.
