Packers Rival Likely Forced to Bring Back Green Bay Bust After Week 10 Disaster
By Jovan Alford
San Francisco 49ers fans are clamoring for the team to bring back former Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson after an inconsistent performance by kicker Jake Moody.
Carlson was released from the 49ers’ practice squad earlier this week after Moody returned from a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 5.
The former Packers kicker played well in Moody’s absence, converting 5-of-5 field goals and 3-of-4 extra points in Weeks 7 and 8. The 49ers could’ve used Carlson’s leg as Moody was a net negative on Sunday.
Moody missed three field goals from 49, 50, and 44 yards. However, the 49ers went back to the young kicker with the game on the line, where he nailed a 44-yard game-winning field goal.
San Fran fans are happy with the win but aren’t too pleased with how Moody played throughout the game. Coincidentally, Carlson was outstanding from 40-plus yards away in his short stint in San Francisco, going 4-for-4, with his longest made field goal being 55 yards.
Carlson’s issues last season with the Packers were field goals from 40-plus yards out (7-for-13), but it seems he’s figured it out. If the Niners or any other team wants to get Carlson, they must sign him off the New York Jets practice squad.
The former Packers kicker was signed to New York’s practice squad on Friday after being cut by the 49ers. However, with the Jets dealing with injuries at kicker, it might not be easy for any team to pry him away.
