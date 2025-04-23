Packers Rival Cuts Failed QB Right Before NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers are understandably focused on trying to field the best possible 53-man roster in 2025, given an intimidating force like the Detroit Lions in the same division.

Despite the Lions' resurgence, the Packers aren't afraid, and fans can rejoice knowing that Jordan Love is a genuine signal caller of the future in whom the city can feel confident in.

Regardless, doubt persists. However, at least Green Bay feels a bit more confident in its QB room than a certain rival does, as evidenced by a surprise release on the eve of the NFL Draft.

Packers Rival QB Jake Fromm Released by Lions Ahead of NFL Draft

According to a post on social media by the Detroit Lions' X account, the organization has officially released quarterback Jake Fromm. Not that he was ever projected to surpass Jared Goff as Detroit's starter, but Fromm's production as a Georgia Bulldog suggested he could perhaps have a role as a backup at the professional level.

He's only started two games in his career, though, both of which were for the pathetic New York Giants in 2021, going 0-2 with a 45% completion percentage and one TD to three interceptions. By any measure, Fromm has not shown he's not a legitimate professional signal caller, yet the Lions confusingly gave him a chance to prove them otherwise last preseason.

There's a reason this Bulldog was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Buffalo Bills soon realized after they made a mistake and let the Giants poach him in 2021. After a short stint in New York he spent a year with the Washington Commanders, but they, too, let him walk before he joined Detroit.

Perhaps Fromm can become a coach down the line. At this point, there's basically no hope for him to play professional football, unless the QB-desperate Minnesota Vikings take a chance on him.

