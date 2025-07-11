Packers Rival Makes Big Mistake Ahead of Training Camp

While the Green Bay Packers will begin the 2025 campaign reloaded and motivated for a deep postseason run, they will face significant divisional challenges. The NFC North is projected to be one of the toughest divisions in the NFL once again, with all four teams having clear playoff aspirations.

The Chicago Bears were considered the weak link last year, finishing with a losing record for the fourth straight season. Now that they have hired Ben Johnson, the expectations are sky high in Chicago.

On Friday, however, the Bears reminded us why Packers fans shouldn't be too worried about them. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Bears had reached a contract extension agreement with their GM Ryan Poles, keeping him in Chicago through the 2029 season. For a lead decision maker who hasn't proven himself during his three seasons in charge and only won 15 games, that is a big leap of faith by the organization.

ESPN sources: the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have reached agreement on a contract extension that ties him to Chicago for the next five years, through the 2029 season. Poles had two years remaining on his old deal, but now the Bears have him and new head coach Ben… pic.twitter.com/WEpVVAUYat — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2025

Bears Make Head-Scratching Decision to Extend GM Ryan Poles' Contract

In Poles' defense, he has made savvy moves, most notably the decision to trade the 2023 first-overall pick for future assets, one of which ended up being Caleb Williams. However, it increasingly feels like he is reaping the benefit of the Carolina Panthers' incompetence more than proving his own worth.

It is important to remember that it was also Poles who hired Matt Eberflus as head coach when he first arrived in Chicago. The 39-year-old is never afraid to take risks and make bold moves. While that can be something to applaud, it's difficult to argue that it has worked so far in Chicago. Poles had promised that he would grab the NFC North and never give it back, but he has never even come close to accomplishing that goal.

What is the most surprising part of it all is the fact that the Bears didn't need to do this at all. Poles was under contract for two more seasons, and it would have been completely reasonable for the team's top brass to want to evaluate those two seasons before making a commitment.

The Packers still have strong competition in the Lions and the Vikings. While the Bears look to be turning things around, this latest decision suggests that they may have ways to go before becoming a formidable foe.

