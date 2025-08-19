Packers Rival Admits Recent Loss to Green Bay Broke Them

While the Green Bay Packers anxiously await the return of Jordan Love, fans will enjoy the latest drama they have been thrown into. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones never shies from the spotlight, and this includes a recent Netflix special focusing on the Cowboys. One of the most notable headlines for Green Bay fans was the 2023 playoff loss that Jones took note of with an obvious sense of despair.

It was as dominating a victory in recent franchise history that served as Love's arrival. Pundits could no longer ignore the quarterback's accomplishments and began to include the starter in top quarterback debates. With this in mind, the game was an important moment not only for the Cowboys, but the Packers and their fans. It finally turned the page from the Aaron Rodgers era while keeping Green Bay incredibly relevant.

As a reminder, the Cowboys lost to the Packers 48-32 but trailed Green Bay 48-16 early in the game. The Packers put it away early and were content to coast the rest of the way. It was a glimpse of what the franchise could become and pushed Dallas fans to a new all-time low. Truly a fun moment for Green Bay and its fans.

I believe the Cowboys’ 2023 playoff loss to the Packers (down 48-16 midway through the fourth quarter) is the worst loss in franchise history. Jerry Jones in the “America’s Team” Netflix series: “This loss hurt us, in every way, more than any one we’ve ever had.” pic.twitter.com/qgXG54zUwk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 19, 2025

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Admits He Is Haunted by Loss to Packers

A clip was tweeted out from the series with Jerry talking about the loss, offering the following: “This loss hurt us, in every way, more than any one we’ve ever had.” Considering the long list of epic Dallas losses over the last two decades, this is quite a statement. One that Packers fans will unquestionably enjoy and serves as a reason to revisit the 2023 season.

Even if the playoffs didn't end as the team had hoped, it was the arrival of the new franchise quarterback and a truly great moment. To go out and dominate a prestige franchise in the fashion the Packers did is as great a moment as fans can hope for. One that quickly sent the Cowboys spiraling into irrelevance in the 2024 season.

With this in mind, the expectations for Green Bay fans are another moment exactly like this one. You have the needed pieces to have another huge playoff moment and make a deeper run. After a frustrating end last season, Jones bringing up the playoff domination is a welcome change and gives Green Bay fans another reason to continue to believe in this team.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: