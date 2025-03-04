Packers Reuniting With Davante Adams Just Got Even Easier

The Green Bay Packers need to upgrade their roster for an uber-important 2025 season. After getting eliminated in the wild card round this past season, it was clear the Packers needed more juice in the WR room.

Ever since Davante Adams got traded away to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, Packer fans have been itching for him to return. On Tuesday, the path became easier when the New York Jets released Adams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jets are releasing WR Davante Adams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2025

Former Packers WR Davante Adams is a Free Agent

Running back Josh Jacobs said the team needs a No.1 WR, and Adams can still provide that. He's notched three straight years of 1,000 receiving yards between the Raiders and Jets.

Adams has always been known for being a precise route runner with strong hands. Those traits haven't gone anywhere, as he's still an elite playmaker.

With him hitting free agency, this is the perfect chance for the Packers to bring him back. They don't have to trade away any picks and absorb his monster contract. He would have a $38.2 million cap hit in 2025 before getting released.

Granted, whoever signs Adams will need to pay him a salary of $25 million or more. Regardless, that isn't a crazy number considering Justin Jefferson makes $35 million a year, and Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase will shatter that number this offseason.

Over eight seasons with the Packers, Adams had 669 receptions for 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns. Green Bay has a combination of Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks in the receivers' room. They are all good players, but none are a bona fide WR1.

If Adams was back on the team, it would open up things for everyone on the offense. Adams has made it clear he would love to play on the West Coast, but Green Bay holds a special place in his heart.

It would be wise for GM Brian Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur to convince Adams to return and offer him a deal he can't refuse.

