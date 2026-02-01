Packers Resisting Christian Watson Temptation Is in Their Best Interest This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers are heading into an offseason in which it appears they are likely to lose Romeo Doubs to free agency. Doubs is set to become an unrestricted free agent, which makes it understandable that the idea of extending Christian Watson's contract could be entertained.

A possible extension could lessen that $6.9 million cap hit, pushing it into the future. Saving a few million this year, though, isn't worth signing the receiver long-term. Watson's last extension set up the 2026 season as a prove-it year, one that the receiver needs.

Watson impressively started 2025, totaling 611 receiving yards despite only appearing in 10 games on the year. However, what these numbers don't tell is the struggles Watson endured to end the season. Down the stretch, Watson reeled in 13 catches on 24 targets (54.2 percent) for 195 receiving yards over the season's final four games. While Watson came down with a pair of touchdowns, the receiver had 36 yards or less in three of these final four games.

This lapse in production makes it incredibly difficult to justify paying Watson in what was already supposed to be a prove-it year. The receiver needs to put together a full season and prove he can both stay healthy and maintain production. With Spotrac projecting Watson's value at over $15 million, it becomes clear that extending the pass catcher would be a mistake the Packers cannot afford in a pivotal offseason.

Packers Cannot Afford to Make the Mistake of Paying Christian Watson Too Early

Watson still has a path to remaining with Green Bay long term and could be paid in the 2027 offseason. However, this is the absolute earliest that the franchise should consider an extension with any additional security added this year, being an obvious mistake the team can easily avoid. You still have a question mark in Matthew Golden, albeit a talented one, and you are attempting to solve the likely departure of Doubs.

Waiting out the 2026 season to see exactly how consistent Watson can be is the team's only move despite the obvious temptation. Paying the pass catcher after a great season might be more costly, but it is far safer than paying a player too early.

Green Bay needs to sit back and bring in depth at the position, allowing things to sort themselves out in the season ahead. If Watson can put together a run that is as impressive as his first seven games of the season, you can revisit paying the receiver and what role he plays in your future. Another season like 2025 ended, and fans will be happy the team opted to wait out the deal rather than paying too much too early.

