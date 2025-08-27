Packers Will Regret Cutting Veteran from Official Roster

The Green Bay Packers only made two surprise moves when cutting down to the final 53-man roster, parting ways with Isaiah Simmons and Mecole Hardman. Removing Simmons is easy to understand when you look at the preseason performance and the continued lack of growth. The defender has failed with two different franchises previously, and there simply wasn't any evidence that a corner was being turned.

Cutting the veteran is only a surprise in the fact that it was one of the more interesting offseason additions from a quiet front office. However, the decision to cut Hardman is one that the team will regret, considering the experience of the veteran and lack of health in the current receiving core. It seems rookie Matthew Golden is the most reliable option when it comes to staying on the field.

Hardman is never going to be an elite producer or a top option, no matter the offensive fit. The value comes in the experience and ability to consistently find ways to make plays in big moments. Hardman's tenure with the Chiefs serves as an example of this, with the pass catcher making the game-winning play in overtime of the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

The Packers Made a Clear Mistake Cutting Veteran Pass Catcher Mecole Hardman

Green Bay opted to keep run blocker Malik Heath over the experience and pass-catching upside of Hardman. This is a bit of a surprise when you look at the camp and preseason the two players have, and consider the offseason addition. It is yet another free agent the team easily gave up on without ever giving the veteran a chance in games.

With this in mind, the Packers are going to regret the loss, needing every bit of depth possible to help Jordan Love continue to make steps in his development. The biggest piece to make this happen is already in place in rookie Golden. Still, keeping Hardman was the right decision and improves the roster compared to keeping the limited Heath.

For Hardman, it would be a surprise not to see the veteran quickly find a landing spot based on his experience. A return to the Chiefs could be possible if the receiver prefers to wait out a likely Rashee Rice suspension and attempt to take advantage of the open roster spot. No matter where, it is clear that the resume is accomplished enough that Hardman will have zero issue finding a new landing spot.

