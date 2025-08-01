Packers Receiver as Good as Gone Entering August

The Green Bay Packers' offense had a quiet offseason with very little overturn of note. The most noteworthy additions were receivers Mecole Hardman and Matthew Golden. Hardman is a Super Bowl champion and an established speed threat. Bringing the veteran in has a chance to be an incredible, underrated signing.

Along with Golden, the Packers receiver group looks far different and has cost one player his job. It isn't difficult to predict the depth chart at the position with Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Savion Williams, and Mecole Hardman all making the final roster.

It is a group of six receivers that appears to complete the position and leave no room for Malik Heath. Even if one of the current options falls out of favor, the franchise is still awaiting the return of Christian Watson. Green Bay's receiver room is suddenly very crowded, and Heath appears to have run out of time. While the undrafted free agent was a great story two seasons ago, the stats aren't impressive enough to earn him a role over younger players or more proven options.

The Packers Appear Likely to Cut Pass Catcher Malik Heath

Heath has 222 receiving yards and 3 touchdown grabs in the past two seasons. For most teams, this would be good enough to earn the final spot at the position. However, what the Packers lack in established star power, the team makes up for in depth. Hardman and Williams both offer more upside and are simply easier additions than the undrafted depth player. Heath's time with Green Bay is very quickly approaching an end.

It is difficult to believe the receiver won't find another landing spot at the bottom of a depth chart. Heath is cheap and has shown enough to continue to earn opportunities. With this in mind, the receiver's time in Green Bay might be coming to an end, but there is reason to believe Heath will still find another role.

For Green Bay, the Packers have done exactly what was needed in the 2025 offseason, improving the receiver group and giving Jordan Love an even better chance to flourish. Unfortunately, this does mean saying goodbye to one of the better stories of the past two seasons.

