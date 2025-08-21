Packers Receiver Destined to Be Cut and Join Practice Squad

The most interesting decision remaining for the Green Bay Packers is how the franchise is going to fill out the depth chart at the receiver position. Consistent injuries plaguing the group haven't helped clear up who has the best shot to make the final roster. However, as we near the final game of the preseason, it has become clear who is going to miss out on the final spot. Barring a huge final preseason performance, it seems that Malik Heath's time with the Packers is quickly reaching an unexpected end.

Heath has simply been outperformed throughout camp, leaving the final roster spot to the position as a race between Mecole Hardman and Heath. Hardman was an important offseason addition that the front office isn't going to want to cut if the move can be avoided. Add in the fact that Hardman has vast playoff experience and the ability to impact the return game, keeping the former Chief is the right decision for Green Bay.

This does push Heath off the roster bubble into becoming one of the final cuts for the Packers. It is the right decision, but one that is going to be difficult to make with Heath's history with the franchise. History that is going to lend itself to a reunion with Heath becoming an obvious practice squad target.

If no other team shows interest in adding Heath to the active roster, there is no reason the pass catcher won't return to the practice squad. With Green Bay's long list of injuries at the position, it is very much on the board that Heath is quickly elevated to the active roster. It wouldn't come as a surprise and would give the franchise a great option as it continues to deal with a myriad of injuries.

For Heath, the cut will be a frustration, but one that has been earned throughout the last month. The receiver has been outplayed and left little viable argument that he should make the final roster. It is impossible to see this changing unless Heath has a huge preseason performance in the finale, or if the team is willing to pivot away from Hardman.

Both of these seem equally unlikely, leaving the Packers little choice but to make the cut and hope that Heath is able to return to the practice squad. The obvious decision in what has been an entertaining preseason race.

