Packers RB's Exit Looks Guaranteed This Offseason Due to Roster Crunch

Among the various positions that will be under the microscope this offseason for the Green Bay Packers, running back is not at the top of the list.

Green Bay’s running back play has been solid over the last two years, thanks in large part to veteran Josh Jacobs. Jacobs just missed out on 1,000 rushing yards (929) due to injury during the 2025 campaign, but still had 13 rushing TDs.

When Jacobs missed time, the Packers had Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks to lean on in the backfield. Both guys are scheduled to be restricted free agents this offseason, which opens the door for their return. Then there’s running back MarShawn Lloyd, who has struggled to get on the field in his first two years in the league.

The Packers hope that year three will be Lloyd's breakout season. With all that being said, veteran running back Pierre Strong is likely the odd man out in the Packers’ backfield going into 2026.

Pierre Strong Might Be On One-Way Ticket out of Green Bay This Offseason

The 27-year-old running back joined the Packers’ practice squad at the beginning of the regular season after the Cleveland Browns released him at the end of the preseason.

Before joining Green Bay, Strong averaged five yards per carry over three seasons with the Browns and the New England Patriots. He was also utilized on special teams, averaging 23.8 yards per kick return.

At the time, it seemed like a good signing for the Packers, especially if someone in the backfield went down with an injury. However, Strong never saw any playing time during the regular season despite being elevated to the active roster three times.

Instead, the Packers just stuck with Wilson and Brooks when Jacobs was sidelined. Wilson had 595 scrimmage yards, a career-high, and three total touchdowns this season, while Brooks added 197 total yards of offense.

Brooks, as the RB3, didn’t get many touches on offense, but played 55 percent of special team snaps, which is just as important.

Now, the Packers signed Strong to a reserve/futures deal last month, allowing him the chance to make the 53-man roster over the next several months. However, if the Packers ultimately bring back Wilson and Brooks in free agency, it's unlikely that Strong will be on the 90-man roster when training camp rolls around in July.

The Packers could use Strong’s spot for another position of need; they have Damien Martinez on a futures deal. Martinez has much more upside after being taken in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Martinez doesn’t have any regular-season snaps under his belt, but the Packers might be willing to give him a shot over Strong, whom we know what he is at this stage of his career. That said, if it doesn’t work out for Strong in Green Bay, he’ll be on another team’s 90-man roster this year.

