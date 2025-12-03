Packers Quickly Setting Up Collin Oliver to Steal Snaps from Vets

The Green Bay Packers are expected to get some reinforcements back as they enter the final five-game stretch of the regular season. While MarShawn Lloyd’s long-awaited return may be in the front of the brain of the Packers’ fan base, rookie defensive end Collin Oliver may be the most unknown of the group.

A fifth-round pick by the Packers in April’s draft, Oliver has been on the physically unable to perform list since training camp with a hamstring injury. After three months on the shelf, Oliver is on the verge of his return, but it’s uncertain how he’ll be used, as he has experience at both linebacker and defensive end.

Matt LaFleur tried to shed some light on how Oliver could be used during Wednesday’s press conference. However, it could mean bad news for the veterans on the Packers’ roster down the stretch.

“It’s at defensive end,” LaFleur said via The Leap’s Jason B. Hirschhorn. “He’s missed a lot of football. Just to see how he responds to getting in there and how he does, the more quickly he acclimates, the role could grow.”

Collin Oliver Could Be Coming to Shake Up Packers’ Pass Rush

This could be seen as a warning shot to anyone not named Micah Parsons on the Packers roster. Green Bay is currently dealing with a slew of injuries along the defensive line. Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks are injured interior options. Meanwhile, Lukas Van Ness is currently dealing with a foot injury that may require a trip to injured reserve to make room for Oliver and help him get healthy for the final five games.

According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler in his scouting guide “The Beast,” Oliver played defensive end in his first two seasons with the Cowboys before moving to linebacker in the spring of 2023. His pass-rushing ability is likely what stood out to the Packers. He logged 11.5 sacks at defensive end during the 2021 season, five more sacks in 2022, before finishing his career with 23.5 sacks after suffering a foot injury that ended his collegiate career in 2024.

Collegiate success doesn’t always translate to immediate success in the NFL. But if Oliver can get healthy and contribute, it adds another dynamic to the Packers’ pass-rush.

Rashan Gary has slowly been disappearing from the Packers' defense, and Kingsley Enagbare hasn’t taken the opportunity and run with it, logging just five pressures and one sack over his last four games, according to Pro Football Focus. If Van Ness isn’t able to return soon, it could open the door for Oliver, who has the potential to be the draft-day steal the Packers were envisioning and make an impact for the team down the stretch.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: