Packers' Quick Week 2 Turnaround Hurts Zach Tom After Injury

It is hard to imagine a more perfect start to the Green Bay Packers' 2025 season. Defeating the Detroit Lions in resounding fashion has Packer fans' excitement reaching a fever pitch. However, there is little time for the Packers to enjoy the moment as they are slated to play the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

The quick turnaround has often been a point of contention for players and coaches, and that is unquestionably going to be the case for the Packers.

One of the biggest potential issues is the status of tackle Zack Tom, who suffered an injury in Sunday's game. When head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about it, he didn't have an update to offer, according to Zach Kruse. It wasn't only Tom who suffered an injury, with the status of Aaron Banks remaining a question mark as well. Having so little time to recover, the Packers need to be prepared for one or both players to miss Thursday's action in what will be an incredibly pivotal game.

Jumping out to an early lead on the Lions in the division isn't something the Packers want to hand back after Week 1. Building an early lead is important, and that is going to require winning against a tough Commanders team early in the weekend.

Jayden Daniels just led Washington to a blowout win over the New York Giants. The Commanders are one of the NFC's top contenders after coming off a surprise NFC Championship run. While the Philadelphia Eagles would prove to be too much, it remains an impressive accomplishment.

This gives the Packers the unique opportunity to defeat both teams that played in last year's NFC Championship in the first two weeks of the season. It is hard to imagine sending a more resounding message than this. However, it is important to note that teams that played Detroit a season ago would often struggle the following week. Even after Green Bay's victory, this is something the team must keep in mind.

Dan Campbell's Lions have adopted the attitude of their head coach and play an incredibly physical brand of football. There is little question of the toll this takes, whether or not Detroit comes out on top. You're not going to enjoy playing the franchise, and Sunday served as an example of this despite the exciting win.

For the Packers, attention is now going to shift to whether or not Banks and Tom can return in time for Thursday's action. The fact that we don't have a bit clearer of an update is a major concern. Matt LaFleur opting not to shed any light on the situation doesn't help matters.

Regardless, the Packers are in a great position after a huge Week 1 win, fully capable of beating the Commanders even without their full offensive line arsenal. There is enough depth to give Green Bay hope as it awaits injury updates ahead of Thursday's action.

