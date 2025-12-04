Packers' Quay Walker Conundrum Has No Easy Answer

The Green Bay Packers enter their crucial Week 14 showdown against the Chicago Bears with a defense that is allowing the sixth-fewest points per game (18.8 PPG) in the league this season, although it is fair to make the case that they have looked like the best defense for much of the season. A lot of that focus rightfully goes to star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who leads the team with 12.5 sacks, but linebacker Quay Walker deserves a lot of credit as well.

However, despite Walker ranking second on the team in total tackles (84) in two fewer games than most of those around him, there have been some fans who have made it clear they want to see Walker exit Green Bay following the 2025 season. That does not make any sense to X user TitletownTalks, pointing out that Walker not only leads the team in run tackles (42) and tackles for negative plays (25), but the defense fares much better with him on the field, hitting rushers behind the line of scrimmage on 41.9% of carries compared to just 15.4% without him.

The Packers Have Put Themselves in a Tough Spot with Quay Walker

Although Walker's Pro Football Focus overall grade (55.3) ranks 55th out of 84 qualified LBs, he is 27th in tackles (60), which speaks to his tenacity and ability to make key plays. He has struggled in coverage, but with his success against the run, it would be hard to imagine Green Bay moving on from him, even if the Packers believe they can find someone who is better or cheaper. After all, quarterback Jordan Love and Parsons are being paid a lot of money, putting Green Bay in a difficult cap position as Walker's price only increases with his performance throughout the season.

General manager Brian Gutekunst declined Walker's fifth-year option of $14.75 million before the season. However, the Packers should make it a priority to do everything they can to bring him back. For comparison, San Francisco 49ers LB Fred Warner is the highest-paid player at the position in the NFL with an average annual value of $21 million. Walker is certainly not to that point yet, but it is easy to see his value is much higher than it was before this season, which only complicates matters for Green Bay.

The 26-year-old, who is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a neck injury, will likely be counted on even more in light of the ankle injury to defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt during the Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions. Although Wyatt had struggled since his return from a knee injury, he was solid through the first six games, so that will certainly open the door for someone like Walker to improve his stock even more and likely have additional opportunities to make plays.

It is important to remember that the grass is not always greener on the other side and that a potential exit from Walker would hinder all the growth that he has made with the Packers and take away his chance to improve under the coaching staff that has brought him along to this point. The financial side of things will likely make him move on in the offseason. For Green Bay, though, it would not exactly be a win to lose a guy like Walker, considering the consistent production he has provided the organization. He has done more than enough to return, but that may not be enough in the end, given the financial situation the Packers find themselves in.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: